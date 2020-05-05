Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,293 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after buying an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

