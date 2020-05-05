Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,404 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,622 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 748,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,237 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.