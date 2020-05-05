Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $204.57. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

