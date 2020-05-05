Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

