Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

