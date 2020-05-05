Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,064 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

HON traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 177,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

