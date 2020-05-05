Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,507 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.