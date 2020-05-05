Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,032 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

