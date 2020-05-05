Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

