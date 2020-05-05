AVEO Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,395 put options on the company. This is an increase of 998% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.