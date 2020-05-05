Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Position Lowered by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261,087 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices makes up about 8.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 3.45% of Avid Bioservices worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $53,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,845. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

