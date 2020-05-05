Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to post sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.01 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

AVT opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

