Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 311,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,602. The company has a market cap of $734.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

