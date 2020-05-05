B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,618,584.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Christopher bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

