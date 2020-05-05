B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trecora Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREC. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE TREC opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.77. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

In other news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer bought 10,281 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $49,143.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,143.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 5,810 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,561.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,296 shares of company stock valued at $231,727 and have sold 15,106 shares valued at $94,177. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

