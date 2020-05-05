B. Riley Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $28.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Ichor stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 546,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,964. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

