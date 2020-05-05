Baader Bank Reiterates €7.50 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.35 ($12.04).

TKA stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching €5.40 ($6.28). 2,225,551 shares of the company were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.86.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

