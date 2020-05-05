BAE Systems’ (BA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.98) to GBX 607 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

BA opened at GBX 494.90 ($6.51) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 573.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

