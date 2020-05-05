Baker Chad R Acquires New Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,411. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

