Baker Chad R Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.9% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $185.28. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.