Baker Chad R Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $261.70. 940,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,020. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

