Baker Chad R Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 6,319,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

