Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PEP traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.