Bank of America Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $127.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.22. 1,324,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.97. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.