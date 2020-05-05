Bank of America Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $53.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $56.50 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 2,264,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,156. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.