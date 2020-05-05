Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.87. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

