Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.3% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 93.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.