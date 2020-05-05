Barclays Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €90.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.36 ($124.83).

FRA:MRK traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.90 ($121.98). 245,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of €95.96 and a 200 day moving average of €106.70. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

