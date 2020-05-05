Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Danske cut Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916. Lundin Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

