Barclays Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.99 ($22.08).

FRA:FNTN traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €16.53 ($19.22). 728,281 shares of the company were exchanged. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.24.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

