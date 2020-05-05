Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)

Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $$1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Get Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme alerts:

About Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and Internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail, parcels, and packet solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.