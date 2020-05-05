Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 460.02% from the company’s current price.

B has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 40,783.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,610,000 after buying an additional 6,054,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,063,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,545,000 after acquiring an additional 781,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,966,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,181,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 649,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 3,841.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 458,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 446,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

