Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.19

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002080 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, CPDAX, Poloniex and Zebpay. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $272.45 million and $74.97 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.02304674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00188033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,527,137 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDCM, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, AirSwap, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Ethfinex, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, DDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Koinex, Liqui, ABCC, Poloniex, WazirX, CPDAX, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

