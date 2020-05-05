Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 4,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

