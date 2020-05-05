Bata Tops 1-Day Volume of $201.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Bata has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $42,773.73 and $201.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00521202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006185 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

