Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Bausch Health Companies worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

