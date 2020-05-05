Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.