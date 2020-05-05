Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €64.00 by Nord/LB

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.82 ($93.98).

BAYN traded up €1.14 ($1.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.09 ($68.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,904,047 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.83. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

