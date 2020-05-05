BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BCBP opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.66. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

