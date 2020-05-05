Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 7,051 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. AAR makes up 5.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.85% of AAR worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAR by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 304,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $654.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

