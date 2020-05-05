Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 5,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.