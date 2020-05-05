Beam 1-Day Volume Tops $72.78 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $72.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005190 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 60,881,680 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.