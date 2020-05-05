BeatzCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $289,273.39 and approximately $10.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,251,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

