Beaxy Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $917.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $917.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03846561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009682 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,202 tokens. Beaxy's official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

