Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $655,528.05 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Beigene stock traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $143.50. 258,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Beigene by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Beigene by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Beigene by 81.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

