Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaobin Wu Sells 7,024 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $143.50. 258,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 54.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Beigene by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Beigene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Beigene by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

