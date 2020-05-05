Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 33,750 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,611,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TXG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 664,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.40) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

