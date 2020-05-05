BenjiRolls Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BENJI)

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, BenjiRolls has traded up 136% against the U.S. dollar. One BenjiRolls coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. BenjiRolls has a market cap of $3,607.34 and approximately $9,053.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00524376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005466 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BenjiRolls Coin Profile

BENJI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. The official website for BenjiRolls is benjirolls.cf. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls.

Buying and Selling BenjiRolls

BenjiRolls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BenjiRolls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BenjiRolls using one of the exchanges listed above.

