Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.09 ($46.61).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.77 ($46.24). The stock had a trading volume of 573,808 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.96. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

