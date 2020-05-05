Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 26,695 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 789,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,229. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.94.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

